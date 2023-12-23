Springfield, Clark County groups unite to celebrate community, youth impact

“What made this year’s Simply Serving Dinner even more special was the recognition of outstanding individuals who have dedicated their lives to making a difference in the community,” said Julius Bailey, executive director of Dance Stomp Shake.

Three awards were named after Springfield residents — Carl Clark, Sheila Rice and the late Blontas “Winkie” Mitchell — in honor of their trailblazing work. The awards recipients were:

Karlos Marshall, of The Conscious Connect, and Amy Willman, of the Nehemiah Foundation, who received the Sheila Rice Community-Builders Award for their contributions to the community.

Kristen Clark, of Springfield Promise, Eric “DjSwig” Clark, and Stephen Rolls, A9 Radio and Springfield Elite Jr. Football and Cheerleading, received the Carl Clark Community Programming Award for their dedication to youth programming.

Beth Dixon of Wellspring and Melinda VanNoord of Clark State received the “Winkie Mitchell” Bridge Builders Award for their work in bridging gaps and fostering connections in the community.

“We received responses from 225 youth who identified various people in our community who had an impact on their lives,” Bailey said. “We were proud to select the winners but also excited for our community to have so many working to impact the lives of young people.”

Dance Stomp Shake is committed to addressing mental health issues among young, and this event serves as a platform to engage with local agencies in that area. Some of the organizations that attended the event include the Mental Health Recovery Board, Springfield Treatment Services, Wellspring, Oesterlen Services for Youth, Mental Health Services for Clark and Champaign and Madison Counties, Citilookout, McKinley Hall, and Mercy Health.

Florence Randolph of the Yellow Springs Police Department, who specializes in assisting with mental health-related calls, was the guest speaker. She highlighted her departments efforts in providing services, especially due to the pandemic.

At the event, Wendy Doolittle, executive director of McKinley Hall, also delivered a message about the commitment to make lives better, and Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott received recognition for Springfield’s Mobile Crisis Response Team.

“I am extremely proud of the leadership Chief Elliott has already demonstrated and this partnership with the Mental Health serving agencies to provide response, which compassion, is exactly why Dance Stomp Shake was formed as an organization,” Bailey said.

The event also included newly-elected Springfield Mayor Rob Rue, musical performances by Wittenberg’s Wittmen’s Crew, and attendees had the opportunity to enjoy in-person chair massages, dinner provided by Kore 4 Soul Kitchen and desserts from D-Sweets.

“(This event) was a testament to the power of community, youth empowerment, and the dedication of individuals and organizations working tirelessly to make Springfield and Clark County a better place for its residents, especially its youth,” Bailey said.