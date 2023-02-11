Springfield group seeks plastic caps, lids for project to honor Deputy Yates

Exchange Club members Beverly Sewell and Karen Lotz said the club thought of the bench as a memorial for Deputy Yates after a few members worked on a similar bench at St. Teresa’s church.

Club members will host bottle cap collection days on March 1, April 5 and May 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clark County Public Safety Building, located at 130 N. Fountain Ave. in Springfield.

Scheduled pick-ups are available during these dates as well, according to an Exchange Club press release.

Club members are accepting plastic caps from drink bottles, medicine bottles, milk or creamer jugs, baby food, sticks of deodorant, toothpaste tubes and more.

Some lids from food containers will also be accepted.

People wanting more information can call Lotz at 937-390-1724, Sewell at 937-390-1467 or Warner at 937-631-1104.

The Exchange Club may create other benches if they receive a surplus of plastic donations.

