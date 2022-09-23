dayton logo
Springfield Hardee’s location joins other restaurants to close

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
Updated Sept 23, 2022

The Springfield Hardee’s at 2242 S. Limestone St. is closed as the company boarded up its doors and windows and covered its sign.

Hardee’s corporate office said it does not currently operate any company-owned restaurants in Springfield. The South Limestone Street location is not listed among the restaurant chain’s more than 30 Ohio locations.

The building’s owner, RJR Investments LLC, bought the property in 2005. The building has not transferred ownership as of Friday, according to Clark County Auditor’s office property records.

Hardee’s has several locations in Dayton, Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Jeffersonville and more.

Hardee’s is one of a few local eateries to close locations in recent months. 50s style soda shop Fountain on Main — located at 14 E. Main St. — closed its doors in August following the cancelation of its lease and will be replaced by the Bullpen Sports Bar this October.

Schuler’s Bakery also closed the doors of its East Main Street location in August due to structural issues in the building. Business leaders are working to determine the future of the historic location.

Other restaurants plan to join the area’s dining scene. Springfield is anticipating the opening of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Bechtle Avenue, and a Skyline Chili restaurant is also slated to open on Goodwin Avenue this year.

Pretzelmaker, formerly located in the Upper Valley Mall, opened a new location at 30 N. Fountain Ave. in June. Across the street, Charlo’s Provisions and Eatery, a restaurant and market space, opened in July.

Also joining the area this summer was Tasty Wok, a Chinese restaurant that opened at 1986 N. Bechtle Avenue, and a 3451 E. National Road location of sub shop Penn Station.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

