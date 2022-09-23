Springfield Hardee’s location joins other restaurants to close

Schuler’s Bakery also closed the doors of its East Main Street location in August due to structural issues in the building. Business leaders are working to determine the future of the historic location.

Other restaurants plan to join the area’s dining scene. Springfield is anticipating the opening of a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Bechtle Avenue, and a Skyline Chili restaurant is also slated to open on Goodwin Avenue this year.

Pretzelmaker, formerly located in the Upper Valley Mall, opened a new location at 30 N. Fountain Ave. in June. Across the street, Charlo’s Provisions and Eatery, a restaurant and market space, opened in July.

Also joining the area this summer was Tasty Wok, a Chinese restaurant that opened at 1986 N. Bechtle Avenue, and a 3451 E. National Road location of sub shop Penn Station.