Springfield movie theater reopens: ‘It’s a sign of hope'

Springfield’s only movie theater, Cinema 10, reopened yesterday after being closed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s such a relief,” Jason Watson, a Springfield resident said. “It’s a sign of hope because if movie theaters are opening back up finally then it’s hope that we will find a way to get back on with our lives after everything that has gone down.”
Watson and his son, Ryan, came to the movie theater to see “Back to the Future.”
Credit: Bill Lackey
As new movies are slowly being released, Cinema 10 is also showing catalog movies for a discounted price of $5. Other catalog movies include Jurassic Park and Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, going to see a movie will be a different experience, Noah Canter and Gabriel Mefford, employees at Cinema 10 explained.
Auditoriums will be filled to half capacity in order to allow for social distancing, Canter said.
Moviegoers will be required to wear a mask in the lobby, restrooms and hallways, Mefford added. Masks can be removed inside the auditorium while eating and drinking.
Mefford said theaters will be cleaned and sanitized between each movie to limit the possible exposure of COVID-19. Employees are also spending additional time in the mornings and nights to clean and sanitize the auditoriums and surrounding areas, he added.
Minnesota-based United Entertainment Corp. (UEC), which owns Cinema 10, said on their website, “Like so many of you, we have spent the last many months learning about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and how it is impacting our world.”
Credit: Bill Lackey
The website stated that the company has implemented additional guidelines to keep moviegoers and employees safe - such as instructing employees to wash their hands a minimum of every hour, increasing the availability of hand sanitizer and ramping up cleaning services.
“We’re very happy to be back open,” Canter and Mefford said.
“It’s something that I missed very much,” Watson said. “I’m a big movie lover, so it’s great to come by here and not just drive by and hope to see new posters on display. It’s great to actually see new posters.”
According to the National Association of Theatre Owners, movie theaters have lost 93 percent of their box office compared to last year.
The theater, 3115 E. National Road, was recently upgraded as part of a $2 million renovation project.
“There’s still a few things here and there that need to be finished, but most of the stuff is already done,” Canter said.
In 2018, they added leather, power reclining seats with extra leg room. Other renovations include a new indoor box office, self-serve ticket kiosks, concession stand with more food options, remodeled bathrooms and a lobby, and updates to the exterior of the theater.
For more information or movie listings, visit www.uecmovies.com.