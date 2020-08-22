Springfield movie theater reopens: ‘It’s a sign of hope'

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, going to see a movie will be a different experience, Noah Canter and Gabriel Mefford, employees at Cinema 10 explained.

Auditoriums will be filled to half capacity in order to allow for social distancing, Canter said.

Moviegoers will be required to wear a mask in the lobby, restrooms and hallways, Mefford added. Masks can be removed inside the auditorium while eating and drinking.

Mefford said theaters will be cleaned and sanitized between each movie to limit the possible exposure of COVID-19. Employees are also spending additional time in the mornings and nights to clean and sanitize the auditoriums and surrounding areas, he added.

Minnesota-based United Entertainment Corp. (UEC), which owns Cinema 10, said on their website, “Like so many of you, we have spent the last many months learning about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and how it is impacting our world.”

Noah Canter, assistant manager at the UEC Cinema 10 theater in Springfield, sanitizes a theater between shows Friday. Area theaters have been closed for five months. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The website stated that the company has implemented additional guidelines to keep moviegoers and employees safe - such as instructing employees to wash their hands a minimum of every hour, increasing the availability of hand sanitizer and ramping up cleaning services.

“We’re very happy to be back open,” Canter and Mefford said.

Explore Snyder Park gardens open to visitors as construction continues

“It’s something that I missed very much,” Watson said. “I’m a big movie lover, so it’s great to come by here and not just drive by and hope to see new posters on display. It’s great to actually see new posters.”

According to the National Association of Theatre Owners, movie theaters have lost 93 percent of their box office compared to last year.

The theater, 3115 E. National Road, was recently upgraded as part of a $2 million renovation project.

“There’s still a few things here and there that need to be finished, but most of the stuff is already done,” Canter said.

In 2018, they added leather, power reclining seats with extra leg room. Other renovations include a new indoor box office, self-serve ticket kiosks, concession stand with more food options, remodeled bathrooms and a lobby, and updates to the exterior of the theater.

For more information or movie listings, visit www.uecmovies.com.