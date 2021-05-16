Springfield Museum of Art offers fresh exhibitions

“Public Domain” is open through Sept. 12.

With “Nurturing Reverance,” Columbus-based fiber artist Norman creates her environmental fiber sculptures by combining found objects such as paper or seed pods to explore the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature.

“She elevates nature to show it as something revered and how man and nature need to work together,” Wetterstroem said. “(Norman) really focuses on how she incorporates ideas almost as relics in a way.”

“Nurturing Romance” will be on exhibit through Oct. 31.

Other current exhibitions include “UnNatural History: Photographs by Diane Fox” in the McGregor Gallery through July 11, and “This Land is Your Land” in the Chakeres Gallery through June 6.

The SMOA opens its second new exhibition in as many weeks May 22 with “Groundwork” featuring paintings by Springfield native John Benton that will include Springfield landmarks among them.

The SMOA is at 107 Cliff Park Rd. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults and free for members and children 17 and under.

For more information, see the museum’s social media pages.