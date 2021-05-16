Springfield Museum of Art offers fresh exhibitions

New perspectives of paintings of one of America’s most recognized landmarks and sculptures combining found objects are part of the latest exhibitions at the Springfield Museum of Art.
“Public Domain,” a series of combination silk dioramas and paintings featuring Mount Rushmore by artist Boryana Rusenova-Ina opened May 15 in the Deere Gallery. Artist Char Norman’s “Nurturing Reverance” celebrates the relationship between people and nature in the Klein Gallery.
“Public Domain” starts with a different approach – a Bulgarian-born artist now living in the U.S. using multiple public domain photos of a beloved U.S. attraction, Mount Rushmore, to give a new perspective of it.
Rusenova-Ina’s work focuses on the connection between identity, belonging and ever-changing symbolism of familiar places. She starts with silk dioramas and photos as the reference for her oil on canvas paintings. All works were created this year.
“When we think about Mount Rushmore, we think about the shared history, but this allows us to reexamine it,” said Elizabeth Wetterstroem, SMOA collections and exhibits manager. “She starts with a symbol most Americans would recognize and then each piece shows a different perspective of Mount Rushmore at different vantage points.”
“Public Domain” is open through Sept. 12.
With “Nurturing Reverance,” Columbus-based fiber artist Norman creates her environmental fiber sculptures by combining found objects such as paper or seed pods to explore the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature.
“She elevates nature to show it as something revered and how man and nature need to work together,” Wetterstroem said. “(Norman) really focuses on how she incorporates ideas almost as relics in a way.”
“Nurturing Romance” will be on exhibit through Oct. 31.
Other current exhibitions include “UnNatural History: Photographs by Diane Fox” in the McGregor Gallery through July 11, and “This Land is Your Land” in the Chakeres Gallery through June 6.
The SMOA opens its second new exhibition in as many weeks May 22 with “Groundwork” featuring paintings by Springfield native John Benton that will include Springfield landmarks among them.
The SMOA is at 107 Cliff Park Rd. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults and free for members and children 17 and under.
For more information, see the museum’s social media pages.