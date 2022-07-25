Springfield native a cast member on dating competition show

A Springfield native is one of the cast members on this season of “Love Island USA.”
Jesse Bray, 27, is one of the 10 people on the dating competition show, which started airing its current season July 19 on Peacock.
“Love Island USA,” from ITV Entertainment, is a reality show were people in a villa on an island couple up and compete in challenges.
Throughout the season, the islanders must decide if they want to remain with their current partner or recouple with someone new, according to Peacock. The islanders are voted on by viewers to determine who gets to stay or leave the villa, and the winning couple receives $100,000.
Six episodes are released each week on Tuesday through Sunday.
Bray’s hometown is Springfield, but he currently lives in Houston, Texas.
He loves hanging out with his mom and grandma and is a courier. He drinks three to four gallons of milk per week; his spirit animal is a bear; if he could meet anyone in history it would be the Socrates, and his celebrity crush is actress Karrueche Tan, according to his bio for the show.
“I was raised by two women. I am the most caring person in the world, so I don’t think you’ll ever meet another guy that’s like me,” Bray said in his cast video.
“When I go in the villa, I’m going to break a couple necks, catch a couple eyes and I feel like I’m going to find the love of my life,” he said.
