Springfield native who was crowned Miss USA to compete for Miss Universe title

Credit: Elle Smith/Miss USA

Smith was inspired to compete in her first-ever pageant this year after seeing another former Shawnee student, Brittany Reid, win the Miss Ohio Teen USA pageant, said Smith’s mother, Lydia.

While at Shawnee, Smith participated in choir, orchestra and drama. She also was a volleyball player and an honor student, her mother said.

“The amount of support she has received is just overwhelming,” Lydia Smith said.

The coming days for Elle are packed with activities, her mother said: interviews , dress fittings in Houston and then the trip to Israel for the Miss Universe pageant. After that pageant, Smith will move to Los Angeles to take on her role of Miss USA and become the face of the pageant.

“It will definitely be a whirlwind for the next few weeks,” Lydia Smith said.

In addition to the luxury condo in Los Angeles, Smith will be awarded a six figure salary, along with access to a Porsche and wardrobe, and beauty treatment services, according to Miss USA’s website.

Sherry Akers, who was Smith’s guidance counselor at Shawnee High School,

Smith earned a journalism degree at the University of Kentucky and is a multimedia journalist at TV station WHAS 11 in Louisville.

Smith’s TV station followed the competition and posted live updates on Twitter.

“WOW!!! This is quite the accomplishment!! Our Elle Smith is your new MISS USA!” the station tweeted after Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch from Mississippi placed the tiara on Smith’s head.

Another Miami Valley native — Lora Current — is set to compete as Miss Ohio during Miss America’s 100th pageant week, which begins on Dec. 12.

Current is from Rosewood, located in Champaign County, and she is currently a student at The Ohio State University.

The Miss America main pageant competition is available to stream on Peacock on Dec. 16.