Springfield O’Charley’s closes 2 months after other area locations

The Springfield O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar, located at 1830 N. Bechtle Ave., has permanently closed as of Thursday.

“Like many brands in the casual dining space, we have faced unprecedented disruptions to our business over the last few years,” O’Charley’s CEO W. Craig Barber said in a statement. “Based on a variety of these industry challenges and the current macro-economic environment, we (have) closed this O’Charley’s location.”

This news comes two months after O’Charley’s closed two Dayton area locations at 7030 Miller Lane in Dayton and 2260 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

“It is always a difficult decision to close a store, but the decision aligns with a variety of actions to ensure we continue to thrive as a brand. The O’Charley’s brand is proud to have been the place for great food and good times for more than 50 years and we look forward to continuing this legacy for the next 50,” Barber said.

The company is working with employees from the Springfield restaurant to relocate to another location if they are able, as well as helping those who may need new employment.

“We appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at this location while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team,” Barber said.

O’Charley’s was founded in 1971 and opened in Nashville. The restaurant has locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“We encourage our guests to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest,” Barber said.

There are 12 other O’Charley’s restaurants that remain open in Ohio including the restaurant at 3446 Village Drive in Middletown.