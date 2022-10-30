Springfield preschool students to celebrate national literacy day

The college’s early childhood and teacher education program will provide the reading activity to children, and the United Way provide each student with a copy of the book to take home and read with their families.

“(The) students learn about the importance of early literacy which includes reading, writing and speaking. Our students are encouraged to share that knowledge throughout the community with the belief that each one can teach one,” said Bridget Ingram, professor for the early childhood education and teaching program.

Kerry Pedraza, executive director of the United Way, will also read to a Miami Valley Child Development Center Head Start classroom. She said reading together has many benefits, including creating special bonds, encourages imagination and builds stronger brains.

Families across the country come together on Nov. 1 to celebrate the annual day, which was first observed in 1994. The day serves as a way to appreciate the empowerment effort of literacy programs, and allows families to encourage the love for literacy in their homes.