Springfield Pride paints downtown in rainbows for a day

Alija Cornelison has attended past Pride events and wanted to include preteen daughters Skylynne and Alora Hicks. Skylynne said she’d begged her mom to let them come this year.

“I want my girls to be open-minded and know the world is more than just straight people,” Cornelison said.

“People should be able to express who they are,” Skylynne added.

Even some of the youngest attendees joined in the spirit. Charlotte Kunkle, who starts kindergarten this fall, was decked out in a rainbow dress, sporting rainbow stickers on her face and a rainbow peace sign necklace.

She was there with family celebrating the life of her late uncle, who was transgender. The family set up a booth in his memory offering help to others dealing with lifestyle acceptance issues.

“Acceptance of any form of sexuality is important, to have someone there to say we’re here for you and that’s what my mom is doing here,” said Alyson Kunkle, Charlotte’s mom.

Mayor Warren Copeland presented a proclamation for the day, declaring Springfield a welcoming, safe, inclusive city for all its citizens.

“It’s incredible to see the progress this city has made,” said Amanda Sue, the entertainment co-host along with Shelby, both of whom are Springfield natives and drag performers.

Springfield Pride didn’t end at the Plaza. For the first time, it extended to a special after-party at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company for the evening.

Minerd is looking forward to Springfield Pride growing in future years. He’d like to see City Hall Plaza filled with as many people as the annual Holiday in the City draws there with more vendors and participation.

His goal for 2022 is to have a Pride parade leading to the event and continue to advocate for the LGBTQ community.

“We’re here and not going anywhere and want to be part of this community,” Minerd said.