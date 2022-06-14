Springfield Summer Arts Festival shows weather the heat

Rowe said Arts Council personnel monitor weather closely on show days and do the best they can to inform the potential audience on conditions through social media, which can be difficult as it can change from hour to hour.

Some shows go on during rain and stopped under certain conditions. Shows cannot be moved to indoor locations for a variety of logistical reasons.

“All we can do is go by the forecast for what is happening at that moment and cross our fingers the weather cooperates,” Rowe said.

Crew members removed water from the amphitheater stage on Monday as the cast did a full-dress rehearsal, having to go in their street shoes to accommodate for the conditions.

Rowe suggested those attending the shows stay hydrated. Park concession stands stock water and various soft drinks as well as food items, and sunscreen is also suggested, although the sun begins going down by showtime.

Rowe was satisfied with the first week of the 2022 festival. A crowd of 4,500 attended The McCartney Years opener on June 9, followed by 8,500 for Journey tribute Resurrection on June 10 and 5,000 for Elton John tribute Elton Rohn on Saturday.

“I’m not sure if it is because the situation we were in the past two years is different and people want to get back out to see free shows, but we’re glad to see them back,” he said.

Another pleasant factor is attendees appear to be digging deeper in their pockets for donations to help support the festival, which has been admission-free since its beginning in 1967.

For more information on the festival, go to www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.