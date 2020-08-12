Stein Mart to close 300 stores in bankruptcy; Kettering location in question

Attempts by this news organization to reach the corporate office were unsuccessful.

A former Stein Mart location in Centerville, which opened in 2003, closed in 2012. The company’s other 10 Ohio stores include three sites in the Cincinnati area and two in the Columbus area, according to its website.

Stein Mart said in the company’s release it doesn’t have “sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business.” As a result, it’s permanently closing a “significant portion, if not all” of its brick-and-mortar stores with liquidation sales beginning immediately.

The company is also considering strategic alternatives, including the sale of its website and its intellectual property.

Stein Mart began in 1908 as a small department store in Mississippi before eventually expanding to nearly 300 locations across 30 states. Each store has around 30 employees, and the company currently employs more than 8,000 people.