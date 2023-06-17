X

Stronger Together fundraiser to benefit New Carlisle-area community groups

News
By
10 hours ago

An annual fundraiser to raise money for three local organizations that support community efforts around Clark County will be held next week.

The Barrett Strong Foundation, Tecumseh Strong and the New Carlisle Rotary Club will host the third Stronger Together event from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Event Center at Evans Family Ranch, 11140 Milton Carlisle Road in New Carlisle.

“A cord of three strands is not easily broken. We have a fantastic team of community-minded volunteers working on this event for the third year, and we are excited to support the good work being done in our schools, our community, and especially pediatric cancer research supported by Barrett Strong,” said Scott Griffith of the Stronger Together Fundraiser planning committee.

Stronger Together, a non-profit organization founded in 2021 by the three organizations, is to support the students and communities of Clark County by providing resources and funding for programs and services that promote pediatric cancer research, leadership and character of students, and community activities.

ExploreNew Carlisle resident returns book to library 40 years later

The Barrett Strong Foundation, founded in 2019 by the parents of Barrett Fitzsimmons, a young man who died from cancer at the age of nine, is dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research to provide better outcomes for families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Tecumseh Strong, a non-profit organization formed after Tecumseh student Colling Griffin lost his battle with cancer in 2018, is associated with the Tecumseh Football Program and the Tecumseh community to encourage pride and leadership.

The New Carlisle Rotary Club, the local chapter of a global network of 1.4 million people that launched in 1972, supports student scholarships, and local organizations and programs such as the New Carlisle Library, Tecumseh Education Foundation, and the Jan Van Gorder Scholarship program at Northwestern.

“All three organizations used funds received last year to support the above programs, and Stronger Together hopes to raise a similar amount in 2023 to carry on this good work,” Griffith said.

Explore1938 high school class ring found, returned to area family

Griffith said they have a goal to fill 60 tables this year. Last year, more than 450 guests attended and raised more than $181,000, with checks of $41,000 presented to each of the three nonprofits.

The fundraising event will include a catered dinner of Evans Cattle Company’s grass-fed and grain-finished steak or vegetarian lasagna, side items, beverages and desserts; a bourbon tasting experience, which is included with the dinner price; a live and silent auction, 50/50 and raffle items; and live music by area artists.

A few tables and single tickets are still available to purchase. Tables of eight are $1,400 and single seats are $175. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the group’s Facebook page or the Stronger Together website.

In Other News
1
DeWine joins teaching at Miami’s annual Buckeye Boys Camp
2
‘Night Out at the Nook’ is opportunity for public to experience...
3
Cyclists from around globe to pass through Oxford in Race Across...
4
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow ‘may stop by’ Taylor Swift concerts at...
5
Seeing Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ in Cincy? We want to hear from you

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top