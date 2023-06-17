Stronger Together fundraiser to benefit New Carlisle-area community groups

An annual fundraiser to raise money for three local organizations that support community efforts around Clark County will be held next week.

The Barrett Strong Foundation, Tecumseh Strong and the New Carlisle Rotary Club will host the third Stronger Together event from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Event Center at Evans Family Ranch, 11140 Milton Carlisle Road in New Carlisle.

“A cord of three strands is not easily broken. We have a fantastic team of community-minded volunteers working on this event for the third year, and we are excited to support the good work being done in our schools, our community, and especially pediatric cancer research supported by Barrett Strong,” said Scott Griffith of the Stronger Together Fundraiser planning committee.

Stronger Together, a non-profit organization founded in 2021 by the three organizations, is to support the students and communities of Clark County by providing resources and funding for programs and services that promote pediatric cancer research, leadership and character of students, and community activities.

The Barrett Strong Foundation, founded in 2019 by the parents of Barrett Fitzsimmons, a young man who died from cancer at the age of nine, is dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research to provide better outcomes for families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Tecumseh Strong, a non-profit organization formed after Tecumseh student Colling Griffin lost his battle with cancer in 2018, is associated with the Tecumseh Football Program and the Tecumseh community to encourage pride and leadership.

The New Carlisle Rotary Club, the local chapter of a global network of 1.4 million people that launched in 1972, supports student scholarships, and local organizations and programs such as the New Carlisle Library, Tecumseh Education Foundation, and the Jan Van Gorder Scholarship program at Northwestern.

“All three organizations used funds received last year to support the above programs, and Stronger Together hopes to raise a similar amount in 2023 to carry on this good work,” Griffith said.

Griffith said they have a goal to fill 60 tables this year. Last year, more than 450 guests attended and raised more than $181,000, with checks of $41,000 presented to each of the three nonprofits.

The fundraising event will include a catered dinner of Evans Cattle Company’s grass-fed and grain-finished steak or vegetarian lasagna, side items, beverages and desserts; a bourbon tasting experience, which is included with the dinner price; a live and silent auction, 50/50 and raffle items; and live music by area artists.

A few tables and single tickets are still available to purchase. Tables of eight are $1,400 and single seats are $175. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the group’s Facebook page or the Stronger Together website.