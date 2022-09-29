East Coast sub shop opens on Springfield’s east side

The east side of Springfield officially welcomed the city’s second Penn Station East Coast Subs shop with its opening Wednesday.
The newest Penn Station restaurant is at 3471 E. National Road in a plaza next to a Hot Head Burritos and near the Tuttle Road Wal-Mart Supercenter.
Managing owner Keith Gavin said in the summer that he wanted to expand to the east part of town to have access to more people in the city and to attract people who may be coming into Springfield to shop.
Gavin is also the managing owner of the Bechtle Avenue Penn Station restaurant, which opened in the early 2000s, he said.
The East National Road site is the 15th location to open in the Dayton-area, according to Gavin.
