Summer Farm festival at Liberty Farm Market includes family activities

“We’re looking forward to meeting all of the people and we hope everyone will come out and have a good time. We are all about people. We want to do fun things and be involved in the community,” Boehm said.

There will be a variety of musical acts performing throughout the day, including JC Skeen featuring Julie Anne and Colin Skeen, P’s in a Pod as well as Mark and Emily, a father/daughter duo from Liberty Twp. The Liberty Farm Market food truck will also be on site, along with close to 20 participating vendors.

While the festival is only a one-day event, regular shopping hours at Liberty Farm Market are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. There are also wine tastings offered 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday night (There is live music during the wine tastings and the food truck is also open.) The Liberty Farm Market food truck is open 3 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The food truck regularly offers specials and breakfast is served on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Besides shopping local and supporting small, local businesses, we think this is a good place to be. We offer healthy choices for food options, and we promote living a healthy lifestyle,” Boehm said.

Liberty Farm Market is the home to a small business co-op with partners that include Pippin’s Produce, Grassland Graze, Wise Woman’s Wine Shop, and Grassroots Kitchen, among others.

Liberty Farm Market carries a wide selection of beef, poultry, pork, and various grocery items, including jams and jellies as well as spices, oils and balsamic vinegar Coffee is always available on the weekends. Customers have come from West Chester, Liberty Twp., Hamilton, Mason and Middletown.

How to go

What: Summer Farm Festival at Liberty Farm Market

When: Sun., June 26

Where: 5850 Princeton Road, Liberty Twp.

Cost: $10 per car. Tickets may be purchased the day of the event, or online in advance.

More info: www.libertyfarmmarket.com. Guests can also find Liberty Farm Market on Facebook. Beer and wine tastings are available for an additional charge.