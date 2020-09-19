Summit reaching out to Dayton-area LGBTQ youth

R.I.S.E. LGBTQ+ Youth Virtual Summit is a collaborative effort between Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County, Dayton Children’s Hospital, PFLAG Dayton, Daybreak Dayton, Miami University’s Dennis L. Carlson Sexuality Education Studies Center and Visible & Resilient. The annual summit will be held online this year.

LGBTQ+ youth, in general, experience higher prevalence of mental and behavioral health issues, substance abuse, bullying, self-harm and suicidality, often due to stigma and discrimination. The summit will provide comprehensive LGBTQ youth cultural competence and humility training while also connecting attendees with local resources that can support them with care giving in the future.