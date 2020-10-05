Sunny and cool today, followed by warming trend

Sunny skies but cool conditions are expected for the afternoon after morning clouds clear out, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows tonight falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
A warming trend will set in beginning Tuesday, which will bring more seasonable high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s under clear skies. It will be windy, with gusts up to 30 mph possible, especially near and north of Interstate 70.
The week is expected to remain dry, with the high temperature in the lower to middle 70s on Wednesday. On Wednesday night lows will be in the middle to upper 40s with winds slowly diminishing.