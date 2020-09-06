Sunny Sunday ahead, rain possible for Labor Day afternoon

This morning will be mostly sunny and highs will reach around 83 degrees. There is a chance of light wind during the day. In the evening, we will see some more clouds. Low temperatures will reach around 64 degrees and there will be a little more wind.

While the skies on Labor Day morning will be partly sunny, any gatherings in the afternoon or evening may want to move inside. There is a chance of rain or thunderstorms after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The day could be a little windier. Temperatures will range from 86 degrees to 66 degrees.