Superstar P!NK performs at Great American Ball Park today

CINCINNATI — As people flock to major events happening in Cincinnati this summer, they’re also running up quite the tab at local bars and restaurants.

Owner of The Holy Grail Jim Moehring said The Banks has been flooded with people for weeks.

“Insanely busy, insanely great,” Moehring said.

It’s been the summer of music in Cincinnati from Taylor Swift to the Cincinnati Music Festival. Tonight,t Great American Ball Park will host another big artist, P!NK.

“We’re actually going to have a merchandise stand from P!NK that will be set up inside of our tailgate as well. DJ starting at 2 p.m. going up to 7 p.m. until the show starts, food trucks out there, beer trucks,” Moehring said.

According to Moehring, the boom started off with the Reds home series against Atlanta.

He said he’s hired 20 more people since the Cincinnati Reds started to consistently play well.

“We’re scavengers off the Reds, and the Bengals, and the arena and Brady and when those places are busy, we’re busy and it has been double if not triple the amount of business on the Sunday through Thursdays that we’ve seen the last couple of years,” he said.

Moehring noted that business wasn’t in The Banks the last couple of years. He said the last time they have been this busy every week was back in 2013 when the Reds had a 13-game homestand.

Tracy Schwegmann from The Banks said Cincinnati can handle hosting huge events.

“Additional marquee events like the P!NK concert at Great American Ball Park and Bengals Training Camp will round out the summer leading into the start of the NFL season,” Schwegmann said in a statement.

“The Banks was built to support major events and crowds. The restaurants and bars at The Banks collectively thank all patrons who have visited The Banks this summer.”

Moehring said all the events have elevated the businesses in The Banks and Downtown. He credits his staff for everything running smoothly. He noted they’ve been coming in early, staying late, and working double shifts to cater to the different crowds.