Suspects accused of using stolen debit card sought by Dayton police

Dayton police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of using a credit card stolen from a vehicle in Dayton. Photo courtesy Dayton Police Department
By Kristen Spicker

Police are seeking information on two suspects accused of using a debit card stolen from a Dayton vehicle at a Butler Twp. store in December.

The suspects appear to be in their late teens or early 20s and both have a slim building, according to Dayton police.

They were in a gray early 2000s Buick LeSabre with license plate in the back window.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle should call 937-333-COPS. If they wish to remain anonymous they can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

