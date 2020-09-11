Take our survey: What are your plans for Halloween trick or treat?

Halloween, also known as Beggar’s Night, is an old pagan holiday with a mixture of candy and things that go bump in the night. This year, it could be one spent indoors as COVID-19 continues to spread through communities.
Communities continue to cancel highly anticipated parties like the Fairborn Halloween festival and the Halloween parade in Vandalia to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus as they wait for guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and the area health department.
“We don’t have any specific guidance because we are waiting for them to determine what they’re going to determine. If they say that it’s okay, they probably will have some rules associated with it so we’re waiting to see what those are before we can say anything," said Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County spokesperson, Dan Suffoletto.
Huber Heights city manager Rob Schommer said it isn’t up to government to determine if neighborhoods can participate and encourages residents to do so to bring a sense of normalcy. "As far as we’re concerned as a city there’s nothing we are going to do to prohibit them from trick-or-treating.”
While Xenia hasn’t made a definitive decision, City council president Wesley Smith said that kids have suffered enough this year and hopes the city will host trick-or-treating.
Miamisburg, Clayton and Lebanon have also decided to continue with the holiday as scheduled.
Areas including Trotwood, Miami Township, Vandalia, Englewood, Moraine, Springboro, and Xenia have yet to make a decision on whether or not they will allow trick-or-treating.