Teaberries Cafe, Heart of Country gift shop to remain open before property’s sale

Teaberries Cafe and Heart of Country gift shop will close after the property’s expected sale to another restaurant is finalized, owners said this week.
Dawn and Bill Beedy, owners of the restaurant and gift shop at 1600 E. Leffel Lane, said they were approached last year by a business with interest in their property. After considering issues with retaining a staff and personal health concerns, the owners decided to negotiate the sale of the property.
“It was really an offer we couldn’t refuse,” Dawn Beedy said.
The cafe and gift shop will remain open until the property sale is finalized. The Beedys are estimating another 45 to 60 days of operation.
Two employees will work to help liquidate the business’ existing products. The cafe’s dining area will not be open, but workers will craft to-go box lunches for customers from the cafe’s full menu, owners said.
Teaberries Cafe is known for its salads, soups and sandwiches. The Heart of Country gift shop offers country decor, seasonal decor, curtains, table linens, furniture, jewelry, candles, bedding, grapevine trees, wreaths and more.
The Beedys declined to share what new restaurant will take on the East Leffel Lane location but said it’s an area restaurant looking for a larger location.
The owners said they’re both thankful for the support they’ve received over the last 14 years.
Owners on Wednesday said a social media announcement about the shop’s closure last week was made by a former employee without their permission and has since been deleted.
The businesses operate on the site of the former Cross Roads school, a two-room schoolhouse built in 1868.
