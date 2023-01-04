Teaberries Cafe, Heart of Country gift shop to remain open before property’s sale

Teaberries Cafe is known for its salads, soups and sandwiches. The Heart of Country gift shop offers country decor, seasonal decor, curtains, table linens, furniture, jewelry, candles, bedding, grapevine trees, wreaths and more.

The Beedys declined to share what new restaurant will take on the East Leffel Lane location but said it’s an area restaurant looking for a larger location.

The owners said they’re both thankful for the support they’ve received over the last 14 years.

Owners on Wednesday said a social media announcement about the shop’s closure last week was made by a former employee without their permission and has since been deleted.

The businesses operate on the site of the former Cross Roads school, a two-room schoolhouse built in 1868.