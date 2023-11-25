Tecumseh students raise money for veterans to take Honor Flight

The Tecumseh High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) raised money to send veterans on an Honor Flight.

“The group presented a $3,000 check to Al Bailey, representing the Dayton Honor Flight Program, to be able to send three veterans on a future Honor Flight to Washington D.C.,” said Superintendent Paula Crew.

The cost is $1,000 per veteran for the Honor Flight, so the cadets raised enough to send three of them.

Explore Clark State cybersecurity program named Center of Academic Excellence

The cadets raised the funds through the Annual Memorial Bataan Death March, in which they secured sponsors and walked 14 miles on a Saturday morning this past spring at the high school.

The Bataan Death March took place in the Philippines in April of 1942, during the early stages of World War II, where many American and Philippine soldiers lost their lives.

Crew said, each year, ROTC cadets honor the fallen soldiers while raising money to present during the Thanksgiving holiday to “represent their gratitude and tanks to our veterans.”

“What an amazing way to spend a good portion of their day; walking for those who lost their lives and helping living veterans take a trip on Honor Flight,” Crew said.

Crew said she was unsure how much was raised last year, but “knows $3,000 is a good outcome for the unit.”