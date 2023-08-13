The Banks to host ‘The Sandlot’ screening with original cast members for film’s 30th anniversary

CINCINNATI — “Legends never die” — especially Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez.

The Banks, located between Paycor Stadium and Great American Ballpark in downtown Cincinnati near the Ohio River, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1993 film “The Sandlot” this month with a free outdoor showing and a visit from some of the actors who make up the featured team.

Baseball and movie lovers can bring some lawn chairs, pick up food at a nearby restaurant and set up outside the Great American Ball Park video board at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Before the movie starts, fans may meet some of the original cast members. Grant Gelt, who plays Bertram; Victor DiMattia, who plays Timmy Timmons; and Shane Obedzinski, who plays Tommy “Repeat” Timmons will appear at Moerlein Lager House as celebrity bartenders during the happy hour before the screening.

The three stars are participating in the screening with Play Forever, a nonprofit Gelt and DiMattia co-founded focused on helping young kids access and play youth sports. The Sandlot, which also stars Denis Leary and James Earl Jones, focuses on a group of young boys who play baseball every day at their neighborhood sandlot.

For more information on Play Forever and its events surrounding “The Sandlot,” visit https://playforever.org.