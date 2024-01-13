The Wayfarers to bring American roots music in fresh way to Fitton Center

He said, “They are an incredible band of young musicians, who are steeped in that tradition of Appalachian dance music, traditional fiddle tunes, and pre-bluegrass, or roots bluegrass of the pre-1920s, and nostalgic Americana.”

The Wayfarers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Fitton Center. Tickets for the concert are $35 for members; $43 for non-members (plus, a $1 service fee per ticket). The show is sponsored by the Ruder Bever Family.

“We have a strong focus on diversity this year. This show follows our ‘A Motown & More Christmas,’ and we’re here with our Appalachian and bluegrass styles, and we go into the Cincinnati Pops with ‘Poptet,’ and we have a ‘Bollywood,’ event. So, it really fits into that mix of something for everyone, and for all of our audiences here in Hamilton, and throughout Butler County. They get to see the absolute best of incredible talent, musicians, and entertainers here at the Fitton Center,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Hailing from Zanesville, The Wayfarers emerged in 2010 with their own brand of American roots music. Much of the group’s repertoire is drawn from the Appalachian tradition, fusing skilled musicianship of the fiddle, washtub bass, and guitars with tight vocal harmonies and an energetic live show.

“The Wayfarers have been featured on PBS’ national television series, ‘Song of the Mountains,’ and they have toured throughout Ohio and the United States, and they’ve shared stages with Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs, Connie Smith, and Lonesome Rhythm Band. They really are a top-flight band, and an excellent group of entertainers, and they will be bringing that genuine energy to the Fitton Center. We want people to come out on a cold January night, and have some fun, and feel the heat, and warmth here at the Fitton Center, and celebrate the great musical history of America, Ohio, and Appalachia,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The band has played at venues across the country, including the Ohio State Fair, Vine Grove Bluegrass Festival in Vine Grove, Kentucky, and at Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Nashville, Tn., to name a few. The group was also named as a “John Hartford Memorial Band Competition Finalist” in 2018.

“A lot of people are very fond of Americana, bluegrass, and roots styles of music, and the great fingerpicking, guitar-led, fiddle and banjo that The Wayfarers will bring to the Fitton Center. We want to be able to deliver that to our audiences, and give them a wide, varied, and eclectic season to enjoy here,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

How to go

What: The Wayfarers in concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $35 for members; $43 for non-members (Plus, a $1 service fee, per ticket.)

More Info.: fittoncenter.org or 513-863-8873 ext. 110.