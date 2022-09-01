dayton logo
X

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

CARS & PARTS SPRINGFIELD SWAP MEET & CAR SHOW at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ohio. Friday, Saturday, & Sunday September 3rd, 4th, & 5th, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
CARS & PARTS SPRINGFIELD SWAP MEET & CAR SHOW at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ohio. Friday, Saturday, & Sunday September 3rd, 4th, & 5th, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

News
By
58 minutes ago

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:

Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show

The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.

Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market

The Urbana Antique Show and Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave. Enjoy aisles and aisles of treasures.

ExploreClark County tourism generates $460.3M in 2021, report says

Champaign County Farmers Market

The Champaign County Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 200 E. Market St. in Urbana. This is a popup market with locally grown vegetables, homemade items and baked goods.

Open Garden

U-Pick Flower, an open garden, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Petals on the Pike, 6730 New Carlisle Pike in Springfield. Customers can hand select their own flowers with over 75 varieties. A large quart is $20 and a bucket is $75.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Trio of companies share $280 million NASIC contract extension

Fair at New Boston

The Fair at New Boston will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at George Rogers Clark Park, 930 S. Tecumseh in Springfield.

Presale tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 11. Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $7 for active-duty military personnel, and 5 and under are free. Attendees can step back in time to enjoy historic food, shop at local merchants, meet various historic characters, and roam the streets of New Boston in the country’s most authentic 18th-century market fair. This program is provided by the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association. For more information about the event, call 937-882-9216 or visit the website at www.grcha.org.

In Other News
1
Springfield diner moving to new location
2
‘Decked’ art exhibit puts spotlight on skateboarding world
3
TODAY: First ‘Chalk the Walk’ to emphasize awareness of drug overdoses
4
Red’s Hamburger Shop in New Miami to reopen
5
Springfield man was the right guy to attend Reds game at Field of...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top