5 things you should know about the Great Blizzard of 1978

2. Many people had trouble doing the most basic things. The massive snowfall of Jan. 26 was part of more than 40 inches of snow in the month, which created snowdrifts up to 25 feet high.

3. Traveling was a significant challenge. As one example, the Miami University basketball team was returning from a game in Toledo and couldn't make it past Vandalia, so the team stayed in the Vandalia city jail.

A delivery truck plows it way down Fourth Street in the early morning blizzard.

4. Dozens died from the events. The death toll from this storm climbed to more than 70 people, with 51 of those deaths in Ohio.

5. Mail couldn't be delivered for the first time in 65 years. The great 1913 flood was the last time the postal service failed to do regular rounds.