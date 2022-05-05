Third Eye Brewing to open location in Hamilton

Third Eye Brewing, on Chester Read in Sharonville, will open a more than 10,000-square-foot production facility, Hamilton officials said. This will increase the brewery’s production from 2,000 to 10,000 barrels and allow for it to grow if necessary.

The new facility will be on Ohio 4 in a former Pepsi plant and will have lower-level space for large-scale barrel aging. It will feature a covered outdoor patio and full kitchen. It also will have space for private events.