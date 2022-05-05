Third Eye Brewing to open location in Hamilton

A popular brewery in the region has chosen Hamilton to locate a second business.
Third Eye Brewing, on Chester Read in Sharonville, will open a more than 10,000-square-foot production facility, Hamilton officials said. This will increase the brewery’s production from 2,000 to 10,000 barrels and allow for it to grow if necessary.
The new facility will be on Ohio 4 in a former Pepsi plant and will have lower-level space for large-scale barrel aging. It will feature a covered outdoor patio and full kitchen. It also will have space for private events.
“Their increase in barrel production, along with a location to enjoy their craft beer and food, adds another chapter to Hamilton’s rich brewing and entertainment history,” said Hamilton Mayor Pat Moeller. “Making great beer is part of the history of Hamilton.”
The city’s news release did not give an exact location for the Third Eye Brewing facility in Hamilton, but said the $3.1 million expansion project is set to open in early 2023.
``We are very excited to be expanding our production capacity and being a part of all the great things happening in Hamilton,’’ said Tom Schaefer, co-founder of Third Eye Brewing.
Credit: Nick Graham
