Starbucks property on Brown Street has a new owner

PSMKK LLC bought the Starbucks franchise property at 1134 Brown St. for $715,000, Montgomery County records show. The seller was 113 Brown Street Partners LLC, also based in California, who bought the property in November 2017 for just over $641,000.

Loopnet listed this property as a “net leased offering” imposing “minimal landlord responsibilities.” That means the lessee or business using the property pays at least part of all the taxes, insurance fees and maintenance costs.