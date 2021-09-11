Thousands flock to Springfield Rotary Food Truck Competition

Caption A vendor takes a wood fired pizza out of the oven Saturday during the Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Johnson was excited for the event’s return, eager to try different foods and his first stop was Biscuit Boss, a first-time attendee specializing in brunch foods.

Northeastern High School graduate Casey Stevens just opened the truck last spring with husband Mark, inspired to do what she loved after losing her job during the pandemic. She’d attended the food competitions and is friends with other food truck owners and it was a natural fit.

“We knew how much fun this is and I know so many people. We’re booked up through the end of the year and are loving doing this,” said Stevens, who is based in Plain City.

The event officially opened with a moment of silence and the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Heads bowed and hats were removed toward the American flag.

Springfield Police officers patrolled the event and several Springfield Fire Rescue members including John Neuhardt, Nick Woolever and Lance Cartmell came over from the nearby station to grab food and were glad to be acknowledged by attendees and the anthem.

“It’s nice to be recognized,” said Cartmell. “We all got into this from a desire to help the community and it’s great to receive that appreciation.

Neuhardt and Wooliver said it was good time to come together as a community on a day like this and a positive way showing our way of life didn’t stop after those attacks.

A potential conflict from people enjoying the competition was the Ohio State-Oregon football game at noon. Rotarians countered the choice by bringing in a Jumbotron screen on the stage to show the game live.

Several people set up lawn chairs and tents to enjoy food and football. Chris Deel confessed if he had to choose, he’d have come to the competition as he hasn’t missed one. Now instead of leaving his seat to go to the kitchen, he’d just turn back to a food truck along with fellow Buckeye fans Matty Tully and Nathan Terzo.

Caption Grace Hehman and her brother Eric share a lobster roll Saturday at the Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition in Veteran's Park. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

For others, the Food Truck Competition is like a game, setting a strategy, navigating crowds and scoring their food choices. Stephanie Jamison and Shane Boles of Springfield attended each previous competition, with Jamison recalling being pregnant with her now 7-year-old son during the first. Their goal was to try to sample all of the ethnic foods.

“It’s the stuff you can’t get and this is the opportunity to get them,” Jamison said while waiting on her order from Nazca Peruvian Eats, making its first appearance at the competition.

The Springfield Museum of Art offered free admission and a place for attendees to eat outdoors and enjoy their offerings.

Proceeds from the event go toward several Springfield Rotary Club charitable causes and events, including locally for children with disabilities. The turnout through midday was exactly what event marketing chair Eddie Bell was hoping for.

Caption Arenzo Ross, left, and Adonis Rhodes enjoy their gournet french fries Saturday at the Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition in Veteran's Park. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“We love it, happy with the turnout,” Bell said. “We’ve had a much bigger crowd than at noon at other events and there’s all these OSU shirts, the weather’s been great. This is what it’s about.”

One lady carrying armfuls of different foods may have summed it up best, “Nobody’s cooking tonight!”

Competition results are available at the competition website.