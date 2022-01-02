Hamburger icon
To celebrate Bengals victory, Gold Star has BOGO ‘Who Dey Ways’

By Staff Report
Updated 3 hours ago

In honor of the Cincinnati Bengals clinching the AFC North division title in a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Gold Star will be selling buy-one, get-one-free “Who Dey Ways” on Monday, Jan. 3.

The deal is good today only at more than 75 Gold Star locations throughout the Cincinnati region. Patrons who purchase a regular or super 3-, 4- or 5-way may get a second one free. The offer is available for dine-in, drive-thru, online orders and carryout.

Customers must mention the “Who Dey Way special” to get the BOGO deal.

Gold Star has been offering this deal with each Cincinnati Bengals victory in the 2021-22 season. To find a location, go to goldstarchili.com/locations.

