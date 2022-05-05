Toast & Berry diner coming to Liberty Twp.

A daytime dining concept is behind the new Toast & Berry, which is planned for Liberty Center.
It will be on the ground floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott, across from Agave & Rye, and open daily to serve breakfast, brunch and lunch.
“Our location in Montgomery has been very successful and we plan to expand into other Cincinnati area neighborhoods,” said Scott Schmidt, Founder of Looking Glass Hospitality, in a news release. “Liberty Center is a great home for our second Toast & Berry location, and we look forward to joining its community of great restaurants, shopping destinations, and entertainment venues.”
Toast & Berry’s menu offers modern approaches to routine meals but also offers specialties such as Chicken and Toast, Waffle and Smoked Pork, and French Toast selections that take 24 hours to prepare, the restaurant’s officials said. It also has a full bar with brunch cocktails and mimosa flights.
The restaurant, which will have a patio, is scheduled to open in the late fall or early winter of 2022.
Toast & Berry isn’t the only new Liberty Center restaurant in development stages. Sandwich Café and Deli is located at 7135 Foundry Row, Space F125 and will offer fresh-cut deli meats and cheeses, including fresh panini’s, wraps and bagel sandwiches.
The “Cuban Panini” features ham, pulled pork, pickles, mustard and cheese. The most popular bagel sandwich is the “Everything Bagel,” which comes with ham, turkey and bacon, along with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. The “Turkey Chipotle” wrap is the most-ordered wrap. Customers that prefer grilled wraps can request them to be grilled.
Cold-cut sandwiches on Texas toast are also on the menu with “The Club” being most in-demand. “Loaded Mac and Cheese” often sells out by the end of the day. The “Walking Taco Box,” is popular, too. There are veggie, low-carb options and lettuce wraps featured on the menu as well.
Sandwich Café and Deli’s projected opening date is May 28.
About the Author