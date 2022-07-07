Tonight’s Alive After Five in Hamilton celebrates first responders

Alive After 5 is happening today in downtown Hamilton, and it will honor the community’s heroes.
There will be a pair of meet-and-greets with the Hamilton police and fire departments from 5 to 9 p.m. The Hamilton Police Department will be at Armstead Park on Main Street and the Hamilton Fire Department will be on Second Street with a fire engine.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to stop and tell a firefighter and a police officer how much they are appreciated.
Alive After Five is held on the first Thursday of the month from 5 to 9 p.m. with live music, refreshments and special sales to encourage foot traffic in the area after the work day is done.
One such offer today is the Renaissance Fine Art Supplies & Framing. The company will recognize police and fire, as well as healthcare workers and teachers. They will offer a 20% discount on art supplies for these everyday heroes (the offer excludes markdowns and framing, though).
About the Author