Tonight’s Alive After Five in Hamilton celebrates first responders

Alive After Five happens today in downtown Hamilton. Shown here is the entrance to Sarah's House, near High St. Cafe. FILE PHOTO

News
By
1 hour ago

Alive After 5 is happening today in downtown Hamilton, and it will honor the community’s heroes.

There will be a pair of meet-and-greets with the Hamilton police and fire departments from 5 to 9 p.m. The Hamilton Police Department will be at Armstead Park on Main Street and the Hamilton Fire Department will be on Second Street with a fire engine.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stop and tell a firefighter and a police officer how much they are appreciated.

Alive After Five is held on the first Thursday of the month from 5 to 9 p.m. with live music, refreshments and special sales to encourage foot traffic in the area after the work day is done.

One such offer today is the Renaissance Fine Art Supplies & Framing. The company will recognize police and fire, as well as healthcare workers and teachers. They will offer a 20% discount on art supplies for these everyday heroes (the offer excludes markdowns and framing, though).

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

