X

Tony Hall on being surround by death, starving for hunger, nasty politics and apologizing for slavery

Tony Hall, a former U.S. Congressman and the United States Ambassador, appeared on the " What Had Happened Was" with host Amelia Robinson

Local News | 13 minutes ago

It is one thing to talk about a cause. It’s is another to starve yourself for it.

For the latest “What Had Happened Was” podcast episode, Dayton native Tony Hall, a former U.S. Congressman and the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, spoke to Amelia Robinson about his hunger strike and ongoing work to end hunger worldwide.

ExploreActress Felicia Chappelle on her brother Dave Chappelle, growing up in Yellow Springs and DC, podcasting, Prince and coronavirus

The three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee also told stories about his father, former Dayton Mayor Dave Hall, football, the hate he received after asking Congress to apologize for slavery, Mother Teresa, praying with a Republican, the need for unity and the toxic political climate.

ABOUT THE PODCAST

“What Had Happened Was” is a podcast for Dayton, powered by Dayton.com. You won’t believe the stories that come from right here. Host Amelia Robinson shares the best tales from the Gem City, Land of Funk and Birthplace of Aviation: Dayton, Ohio.

This podcast is brought to you by CoxNext.

Tony Hall, who represented the Dayton area in the U.S. House of Representatives for 24 years, returned home in 2004 for an appearance at a Dayton Council on World Affairs luncheon at the Schuster Center. Hall, then the Rome-based U.S. ambassador to the United Nations’ food and agriculture organizations, attended with his mother Ann Hall, right, and talks with Burt Saidel at left. FILE PHOTO

WHERE TO LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Listen to each show below or get the latest episodes delivered directly to you. Find the What Had Happened Was podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcast (iTunes), Google Play, Stitcher and other services. If you like what you hear, rate this podcast.

Former Congressman and US. Ambassador Tony Hall appeared on the What Had Happened Was podcast with Amelia Robinson.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.