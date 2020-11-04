Tornado tree removal project kicks off

“To be able to receive this is a huge blessing, and we’re so grateful,” she said.

When the tornado struck in May 2019, she said it lifted and shifted the roof on their home, and they had to replace every window.

“It’s been a year-long exhaustion. I’ve never felt so tired,” Weikert said.

The limbs of the damaged trees are weakened, and they’ve been falling on their fence, she said, pointing to some damage where the fence was bent.

Many residents in the region have faced a long process toward recovery, with gaps between the funds needed for repairs and what their insurance or own savings can cover.

The Dayton Daily News previously reported that many residents were still rebuilding when the pandemic hit. This left some area residents sheltering in damaged homes, some still patched with blue tarps.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus also led to the cancellation of an influx of volunteers and community resources scheduled last spring to rebuild neighborhoods devastated by the record 16 tornadoes on Memorial Day 2019.