TRAFFIC DELAYS: Construction on U.S. 68 to start next week in Greene County

Drivers may notice a slow down in traffic on U.S. Route 68 in Xenia next week.
Construction is set to begin on Monday on the bridge on South Detroit Street over Shawnee Run and south of Leaman Street. The bridge work will be on the base of the structure, removing sediment and adding material to protect the bridge, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Throughout the entirety of the project, traffic on U.S. 68 will be maintained in one 12-foot lane in either direction.
Leaman Street will close daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That closure is scheduled to start on Monday, said Kathleen Fuller, spokeswoman for ODOT District 8.
“Those closures will be limited, so the road will still be open to evening and overnight traffic. We’re trying to minimize the impact,” Fuller said.
When Leaman Street is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of Whiteman and 2nd Street to U.S. 68. Traffic from U.S. 68 to Leaman will be detoured via 3rd, Collier and Whiteman streets.
The work on South Detroit Street will end in October, Fuller said.
North of Xenia, construction crews will also be rehabilitating the bridge over Massie Creek, just south of state Route 235.
That project includes replacing the deck edges and other minor repairs. Major construction at this site won’t start until the spring of 2021, Fuller said.
Fuller said there should not be a road closure when this construction starts. There will be a traffic signal put there to help with traffic.
Sunesis Construction Company was awarded the contract for both projects in July, Fuller said, noting that the work will cost a combined $1.26 million.
Both of the projects are scheduled to be completed around November 2021.