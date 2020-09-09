Treasurer: Dayton school layoffs would save $2.4 million in first quarter

In a 4-3 vote last month, Dayton’s school board approved the layoff or furlough of 241 staff members during its remote learning period. That online school period started Tuesday and will last at least nine weeks, with DPS leadership expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to return in-person for the second quarter.

Abraha listed an estimated savings of $2,447,941 over nine weeks, although she said those numbers are subject to change. At Tuesday’s school board meeting, the board already approved the recall of one assistant principal and two assistant athletic directors who had been laid off.