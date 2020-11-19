Troy moves forward with Christmas tree lighting despite COVID warning

“We all want our businesses to remain open and for us to keep a slice of normal, if this pace and trajectory continue the state is going to be shutting down things, we together can work to prevent this by encouraging Troy to wear their masks, social distance and remain home when sick or quarantined,” Propes added. “You can help with this by being a model for the community (wearing your mask) and enforcing the mask mandate in the city buildings and events.”

Oda responded via email saying the advice would be taken under advisement.

“We believe that the tree-lighting will be a very safe event, and that the community has no need for concern. The square is quite large and has plenty of capacity,” Oda wrote. “This event will last approximately one hour and is very limited in scope from what it has been previously. However, we also know that opinions and thoughts will be split on this, just like everything else in 2020.”

Explore CDC begs Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving

Oda said this week she was “simply not willing to let another event to be removed from Troy residents.”

“The Health Commissioner and I are both getting hit from both sides of this issue, as we have for most of 2020, and I think we understand where the other is coming from. I respect the fact that he has to do what he has to do, and he understands that I will do the same,” Oda said.

Propes, asked if he could order the city to not hold the event, and if he would consider to take that step, said the answer “is not known at this point.”

Oda said the modified event Friday, Nov. 27, will be shorter than previous events and will encourage social distancing and masking. Santa will be on a stage where children can say " hi” and receive a small gift bag.

More information on the city event is available on the city website at troyohio.gov.