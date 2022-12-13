TV show shot in Springfield to premiere tonight

“For the last 13 years, chorus director David Brown has brought together complete strangers and healed communities by asking them to simply join a chorus. In this inspirational one-hour special, EGOT winner John Legend is calling upon David to bring his magic to his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Will David be able to transform a fractured community into a powerhouse chorus in just one week? Audiences will see the magic of what happens when you invite complete strangers to sing together in this all-new special.”

Filming happened at multiple locations in Springfield and over the course of several days with eight area people highlighted: Annette Turner, Natalie Berry, Melissa Tuttle, Liliana Dobyns, Josh Weston, Tonya Arnold, Danielle Finch and Mike Compton.

A grand finale event included a chorus of about 90 people in the Esplanade and in front of the Heritage Center downtown. Other locations used included the John Legend Theater, Second Harvest Food Bank, Cyclotherapy, Sue’s Furniture, Robinson Corner Cutz and Groceryland.

The Harmony Project, a Columbus-based organization, inspired the production.

It included a public mural called the “Transformation” that was created on the back of the State Theater. It shows a monarch butterfly and a pair of hands.

About 60 local volunteers and local artists helped paint the mural, which was conceived by Columbus artist Jeremy Jarvis with the Springfield Public Arts Committee.

NOTE: The initial version of this story included the incorrect day and has been modified.