UD coronavirus cases hit 155; new testing, discipline announced

The institution’s COVID-19 surveillance testing program, which calls for testing up to 1,000 students per week, is designed to identify individuals who may be carrying the virus, yet show no symptoms. The testing program is also aimed at assessing the spread of the virus within the campus community. It includes testing targeted at potential hot spots as well as random testing, the university said, noting that students will be notified directly if they are selected for testing.

“We are ramping up testing options for our students, and have shared information with them in recent days, so we do expect these increased opportunities for testing to help us assess the extent of the clusters and potential for wider spread,” the university said in a statement. “We are evaluating the situation every day, and will inform our campus community of any changes.”