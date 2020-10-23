UD student dies from coronavirus complications

More than a month after the University of Dayton COVID-19 outbreak that delayed in-person classes for several weeks, a freshman has died of complications from the virus.
Michael Lang died in his hometown of LaGrange, Illinois, after a lengthy hospital stay connected to the coronavirus. He was 18.
“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to his family, friends, professors and our campus community," the university said in a release.
Campus ministers, housing and residence life, and counseling staff will be available anyone affiliated with the university, the release said.
Lang was on campus at the beginning of the semester, but returned home on Sept. 13 ― presumably after contracting the virus ― to take classes remotely, the university said.
Lang’s death came after the university spent more than a month battling a coronavirus outbreak. Since Aug. 10, the university has reported more than 1,400 new cases, with nearly as many recovering from the virus. There were 10 new cases on campus Thursday, school officials reported on their coronavirus dashboard.
The university will honor Lang this afternoon by offering prayerful support in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception from 3:30 to 5. Campus community members are welcome to light a candle of remembrance and to pray for Lang and his family.