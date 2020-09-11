UD to resume some in-person classes Wednesday; campus alert level lowered

Officials there are pleased that the 7-day average of new cases, the positivity rate of randomly tested students and the number of active coronavirus cases on campus have continued to decline, according to the Eric Spina, the university’s president.

Explore New Ohio health director quits before she starts

“We have had very good meetings the past two days with our medical panel and with Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper and his team, and they agree that these trends allow us to lower the campus status to ‘caution’ and move some classes to in-person learning starting on Wednesday,” Spina said this morning during an online press conference.