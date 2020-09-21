University of Dayton student from Cincinnati dies; police investigating

May our brother rest In peace. We love you, Michael! Posted by Moeller Alumni on Monday, September 21, 2020

His family also asked for prayers as a novena to St. Michael.

UD will host a virtual prayer and support fathering tonight from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.

“Michael is part of a strong UD alumni family, and we extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to his family, friends, professors and our campus community,” said UD President Eric Spina. “Campus ministers, housing and residence life and counseling staff are always available for you and for those you know who may be deeply affected by this loss.”

Currin played basketball at Archbishop Moeller High School. He was a part of the Moeller 2018-2019 state champion basketball team and a 2020 graduate. He was studying business at UD.

The Dayton crash report says Currin was walking on Wayne Avenue when he was struck. The crash report doesn’t give much information about what led up to the incident.

“Unit number two was traveling in at an unknown direction and at an unknown rate of speed in the 3100 block of Wayne Avenue,” the report says. “Unit two failed to stop and properly identify themselves as required by law.”

The report was removed from the Ohio Department of Public Safety Crash Retrieval Website Monday afternoon.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating the incident and asked that anyone with information contact Detective McDonald at 937-333-1141. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

#INFONEEDED - On Sun., Sept. 20 at 3:30 am, a 19 yr old male was seriously injured in 3100 blk of Wayne Ave.

If anyone has any info about this incident, please contact Det. D. McDonald at 937-333-1141 or if you wish to remain anonymous call MV Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/roiw1drkPS — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) September 21, 2020

Police responded to the 3100 block of Wayne Ave. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported a teenager laying in the road.

“There’s this kid that’s just unconscious in the road,” the woman told 911 dispatchers. “I don’t see him moving at all.”

The woman said she saw the teen, later identified as Currin, while she was in her vehicle heading to work.

She said that she saw Currin move his head and that he was covered in blood.