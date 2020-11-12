UPDATE: Here’s who has online or in-person classes at area schools

Jefferson Twp. — Have been fully online all semester, as planned in August.

Kettering — The district went back to fully online Nov. 30 and will stay that way until after Christmas break because of Montgomery County’s “purple” alert status. Kettering was fully online for the first quarter, then hybrid the weeks of Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Mad River — Have been hybrid (in-person 2-3 days a week) all school year. Stebbins High School only will go fully remote starting Friday, Dec. 11, and continue that way through the end of the second quarter Jan. 15.

Miamisburg — All K-12 classes will stay fully online until Jan. 11. Most of the district was in-person 5 days a week all school year until Thanksgiving; the high school had moved to a hybrid schedule Nov. 9.

New Lebanon — Started hybrid, then went in-person 5 days a week, now back to hybrid as of Nov. 30, with students in-person 2 days a week and online the other 3.

Northmont — In-person 4 days a week, after doing first quarter online. Middle schoolers have been online the week of Dec. 7, but will return in-person Dec. 14. The whole district will be fully online for the first week after Christmas break, then return to in-person classes Jan. 11.

Northridge — Fully online until Jan. 25; started the year online and had hoped to come back in-person Nov. 4, but changed plan.

Oakwood — Have been in-person on half-day schedule 5 days a week all school year.

Trotwood — District went back to fully online as of Nov. 30 and will stay that way until Jan. 19. They started the year online, then went to a hybrid model Oct. 26 (2 days a week in-person, 3 days online).

Valley View — Went fully online the week after Thanksgiving, then returned to their 4 days a week in-person model Dec. 8. Will be fully online the two weeks after Christmas break, then return in-person Jan. 19.

Vandalia-Butler — After going fully online for two weeks around Thanksgiving, the district returned to 5 days a week in-person on Dec. 2.

West Carrollton — Started a hybrid model Nov. 30, with students in-person 2 days a week and online the other 3 days. The Walter Shade Early Childhood Center is remaining in-person four days a week. The district had bounced back and forth between models, going fully online Nov. 10 due to an increase in student and staff quarantines.

Alter High School — Have been in-person five days a week except for remote-only model for Nov. 19-24.

Carroll High School — Had been in-person 4 days a week, but switched to hybrid model after Thanksgiving. Students will attend 2 days in-person, 3 days remote the weeks of Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. They will be split into morning and afternoon groups for exams the week of Dec. 14.

Chaminade Julienne HS — Moved to “distance learning plan” Nov. 9, and will continue on that plan until Christmas break.

Other Catholic schools — In a Thanksgiving Day letter, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati said of its schools, “it is our fervent hope to remain open throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic unless the State of Ohio mandates school closure.”

Dayton Christian — Currently in-person 5 days a week

Dayton Regional STEM School — Hybrid model where sixth-graders are in-person two days a week and 7-12th graders are in-person one day per week. Students live-stream lessons remotely the other days.

Miami Valley CTC — On hybrid schedule with students in-person 2 days a week and remote the other 3 days.

Miami Valley School — In-person 5 days a week

DECA charters — Went fully online Nov. 23 and will stay that way until January. Had been on hybrid schedule, in-person 2 days a week, remote learning 3 days.

Dayton Leadership Academies charter — Switched back to a fully online model Nov. 30 and will stay that way until after Christmas break. Hope to return to hybrid schedule, in-person 2-3 days a week, on Jan. 4.

Horizon Science charters — Two of the three Horizon schools are fully online; HSA Dayton Downtown also has a hybrid option of 2 days a week in-person and 3 days remote.

Imagine Klepinger charter — Klepinger moved back to fully online Nov. 23 and will continue that way through Jan. 19. The school was fully online for the first quarter, then did a hybrid model for a few weeks in October-November.

NHA charters — Emerson, Pathway and North Dayton went back to fully remote learning Nov. 30. They hope to return to their hybrid model (in-person 2 days a week, remote learning 3 days a week) for the second week of school after Christmas break (Jan. 11).

MIAMI COUNTY

Miami East — Moved to hybrid plan Nov. 16, with students in-person 2-3 days a week. Citing a recent decrease in COVID cases in grades K-5, those students only will attend every day the week of Dec. 14.

Tipp City — Grades 6-12 went fully remote Nov. 19 and will continue that way until after Christmas break. Grades K-5 remain in-person 5 days a week. The district plans to announce its January approach on Dec. 29.

Troy — Starting Nov. 30, all grades have been on a hybrid plan (2 days a week in-person, 3 days online). They’ll remain that way through Christmas break, as well as for the first two weeks of January, until Jan. 19.

Bethel — All schools back to in-person 5 days a week as of Nov. 16. High school and middle school went fully online for the weeks of Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.

Bradford — In-person 5 days a week

Covington — In-person 5 days a week

Milton-Union — In-person 5 days a week

Newton — In-person 5 days a week

Piqua — In-person 5 days a week

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek — Grades 6-12 are fully online Dec. 10-18, plus Jan. 4-8 after Christmas break. They hope to go hybrid the week of Jan. 11 and fully in-person Jan. 19. Grades K-5 will be hybrid (2 days in, 3 days out) Dec. 14-18, plus Jan. 4-8 after Christmas break, then back to fully in-person Jan. 11. The district has largely been 5 days a week in person in the fall, with a few interruptions.

Bellbrook — Had been in-person 5 days a week; switched Nov. 17 to a hybrid system where students are in-person 2 days a week and learn remotely 3 days a week. That will continue until Christmas break.

Fairborn — Went fully online Nov. 23 and will stay that way until January. Had been holding classes in-person 5 days, but with no busing in November due to driver quarantine issues. Previously had multiple two-week school closings due to staffing issues.

Greeneview — Went to hybrid model Dec. 10 (2 days a week in-person, 3 days remote) and will stay that way until after Christmas break. Had been 5 days a week in-person nearly all fall.

Xenia — District had been in-person five days a week all year, but moved to fully online Dec. 7. They hope to resume face-to-face learning on Feb. 1.

Cedar Cliff — Have been fully in-person 5 days a week all year except one week of half-days in October.

Yellow Springs — Fully online all semester, with some students coming in for 1-on-1 tutoring/counseling.

WARREN COUNTY

Springboro — Went fully remote Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 (first two days back after Thanksgiving break), then back to in-person 5 days a week on Dec. 2.

Carlisle — In-person 5 days a week

Franklin — Have been in-person 5 days a week; All schools went to remote learning Dec. 10-11 due to “staffing concerns.”

Lebanon — In-person 5 days a week

Waynesville — In-person 5 days a week; middle school was fully remote Dec. 11 due to staff shortages.

Warren County Career Center — Hybrid schedule with students in-person two days a week. All career-tech lab work is in-person.