UPDATE: Springfield restaurant extends temporary pandemic closure into 2021

A Springfield restaurant has extended their temporary closure after closing about a month ago due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Guerra’s Krazy Taco, located at 229 N. Belmont Ave., will be closed until 2021, a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page said.
In November, the restaurant announced on their Facebook page that they were temporarily closing due to the pandemic.
“Sorry to say, we are going to close until Dec. No one is sick, we just want to stay that way. Please be patient as we work thru this krazy problem causing the world problems,” the post in November said.
The recent post said Guerra’s Krazy Taco is updating the bar area and is planning to have new items and a new vibe when they reopen.
“Great things will happen on Belmont Ave. in 2021,” the post said.
A reopening date will be announced at a later time on their Facebook page, the post added.
Felix Guerra, the owner of the restaurant, told the News-Sun in October that his business was down 40 to 45 percent.
“Its not as easy as people have thought,” Guerra said. “When you’re used to getting 100 percent business and you’re down to 40-45 percent it’s tough to make everything go.”
He added, “If we all just hang together and do this thing right, I think we will be OK.”