Veterans Day events scheduled in Clark, Champaign counties

Several events are scheduled in Clark and Champaign counties this week in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11 each year, designed to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Clark State College is honoring military veterans with several campus activities, including the display of 2,000 U.S. flags on Monday at the Springfield campus on Leffel Lane, the Greene Center in Beavercreek and the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center in Bellefontaine, with the POW/MIA flag being raised at the main campus.

“We are so thankful for our veterans at Clark State — and we are very proud that our veteran numbers are increasing from year to year,” said Dawayne Kirkman, vice president of student affairs. “To those that served in the U.S. military, Selected Reserve or National Guard, thank you for your service.”

On Tuesday, there will be a meet and greet with a light breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m., a posting of colors at 9 a.m. and a remembrance roll call at 9:15 a.m. for the lives lost during Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, the Gulf War and the Vietnam War, all in the Sara T. Landess (TLC) Building. On Wednesday, there will be a meet and greet with a light breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Beavercreek campus, second floor; and on Thursday, there will be a veteran appreciation lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Eagle’s Nest.

Throughout the week, the library will have a book display about veterans for educational readings, plus a display of uniforms from the different branches, and a World War II art display by magazine, book and newspaper illustrator George Withers. All campuses will be closed on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

Other activities planned in the two-county area include:

The Champaign Family YMCA’s annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast event will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 in the Y lobby.

The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage and eggs prepared by YMCA staff and volunteers. The YMCA preschool students will also perform patriotic songs and recite the Pledge of Allegiance at 9:15 a.m.

Member Dorothy Case will be recognized at this year’s featured local veteran. Case completed active duty service in the U.S. Air Force from 1989 to 1992 at WPAFB. From 1992 until retirement in 2009, she served in the USAF reserves, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.

All area veterans, their families, and families of veterans who have passed away are invited to attend.

Ferncliff Cemetery will host its annual Veterans Day program on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Veterans War Memorial Park.

The ceremony will include Springfield High School’s choir singing the National Anthem, a short address by LTC Josh Harris of the Ohio National Guard, the playing of TAPS by the local Marine Corps League Detachment 963, and the roll call of names of all veterans interred in the cemetery in this past year.

The program is open to the public and will last 45 minutes. Coffee and donuts will be provided, but chairs will not, so feel free to bring your own. Reservations are not required.

United Seniors Services (USS) will host its Veterans Day Event on Friday at 10 a.m.

There will refreshments before a pinning ceremony at 11 a.m. You must be a veteran and a current USS member to attend, and can bring a family member, partner or spouse.

This event is sponsored by Cherish Hospice, Crossroads Hospice, Grimes Kohl VFW Auxiliary 1031, Grimes Kohl VFW Post 1031, Northwood Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, and Richwood Bank.

Greenon Local Schools and the Enon Historical Society will host a Veterans Memorial Garden dedication ceremony at 4 p.m. on Friday at 3950 S. Tecumseh Road.

This event is open to all community members and is to honor the veterans from the Greenon district who have served.

Autumn Trails Stable will host Vittles for Vets on Nov. 11 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 2000 Folk Beam Road in Springfield.

Veterans will get one free meal to pick up, but they must fill out the pre-sale form. The meal will include pulled pork or brisket, smoked macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole and a smoke brownie.

The pre-sale cost is $10 or $15 the day of the event. To fill out the form, visit https://shorturl.at/dglW9. Proceeds will support the Joint Quest Program.

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance will host Civil War Cemetery Tours on Nov. 11 and 12 with two sessions at 1 and 2 p.m. each day at Spring Grove Cemetery, 1483 N. Heck Hill Road in St. Paris.

The tour will cover the lives of 10 Champaign County residents who served in the Civil War, including the last surviving Civil War nurse of Ohio. The tour will be presented by Civil War historian Jared Shank.

Tickets are $12 and can be bought at https://CCPA-Civil-War-Cemetery-Tour.eventbrite.com.

The Springfield and Dayton Exchange Clubs will have a Veterans Matter 50/50 Raffle Pinewood Derby Race at The Dayton Masonic Center on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

The proceeds from the raffle will go for providing housing deposits for 14 homeless vets in the area. To purchase raffle tickets, visit SpringfieldExchangeClub.org/raffle.