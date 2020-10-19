X

Vice President, Second Lady to visit Tipp City, Cincinnati this week

Vice President Mike Pence, left, waves to supporters with Karen Pence, prior to speaking at a campaign rally at TYR Tactical Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

By Kristen Spicker

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will both make trips to Ohio to campaign this week, including a stop in Tipp City.

Karen Pence will visit Cedar Springs Pavilion in Tipp City on Thursday at 1 p.m., according to the campaign. The event is open to the public with doors opening at noon. Tickets for the event are available here.

The Vice President is scheduled to be in Cincinnati at Lunken Airport on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Anyone interested in attending can register here.

Tickets for both event are first come first serve.

