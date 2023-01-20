Vietnam War focus of upcoming program at Miami Middletown

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords, which formally ended American engagement in the Vietnam War. Miami University Regionals will commemorate this anniversary at 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Middletown Campus in Johnston Hall 142, 4200 N. University Blvd.
Veterans who served during the Vietnam War will be recognized.
Michael Carrafiello, professor of history at Miami, and selected guest speakers will speak on the events leading up to the Paris Peace Accords signing, according to Ruth Orth, Regional Director of Marketing and Communications.
As Carrafiello notes, “The conclusion of the Paris Peace Accords exactly 50 years ago marked the end of one of the most difficult chapters in modern U.S. history. It is important to pause and express our gratitude to the thousands of Vietnam veterans who courageously sought to uphold the highest standards of service to our country’s armed forces.”
This is a free public event, and an RSVP is encouraged at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP for planning purposes.
