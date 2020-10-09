Visitation logs, face masks among guidelines for indoor nursing home visits

Visits will be scheduled ahead of time and limited to two visitors per resident for 30 minutes. Visits will begin once the guest is reunited with the resident. There is no age restrictions on visitors, but they should be able to social distance and wear a face covering.

Facilities should encourage contact-less visits. If physical contact takes place, residents should thoroughly wash their hands and possibly change clothes afterward.

The health order also requires facilities to keep a log of visitor information, which will be reported to the state on a regular basis. The log should include the facility’s visitation status and ours, total number of indoor and outdoor visits, total visitors and total visitation hour. All visitors must provide a form of ID and give the facility their name, phone number and address.

Compassionate care visits should take place in coronavirus-free areas of the facility. The visits should take a “person-centered approach” and the facilities should work with residents, families and caregivers to determine the need, length and frequency for visits, according to the order. Compassionate care visits should not be used to substitute regular and routine visits.