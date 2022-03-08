‘Voice’ champs Girl Named Tom in Springfield this weekend

Girl Named Tom set out to be different, taking its name from the brothers’ desiring their younger sister to be a boy and calling her Thomas. As the pandemic limited performances, they saw “The Voice” as a way to get more exposure, not anticipating the impression they’d leave.

“It was just doing what we’ve done in our living room on television,” Joshua Liechty said.

It was the sound they refer to as acoustic pop along with dashes of country and folk, that got Clarkson to turn around first on their “Voice” audition, although all four judges including Springfield’s John Legend – who played up the Ohio connection – were interested, it was her they chose, describing Clarkson as almost like a cousin, just very energetic and relatable, fitting their musical style.

“It’s so unlike anything we’ve experienced. We’re so grateful to share our music on a wide scale and ‘The Voice’ has connected us with that,” said Caleb Liechty.

One of the best takeaways was giving them the confidence in themselves to take their music and songwriting further.

“We write songs that connect with people and express ourselves,” Bekah Liechty said. “Singing cover songs is great, but original songs are what we really like bringing to the people.”

Since December when the Liechtys claimed their victory, life has predictably become a whirlwind. They’ve been fortunate so far to have a team with experience guiding their journey.

Their joy was disrupted in January by the passing of their dad, Chris, from cancer. While glad to have music as an outlet, Caleb Liechty said the grieving continues and their career trajectory hasn’t fully distracted from that.

Bekah Leichty said a dream at this point would be just to silence all phones and distractions and focus exclusively on writing the music.

One of the biggest ‘Voice’ takeaways was the importance of song arrangement. The key is to find the balance of making a song that may be old and loved but making it new as well and doing so for three voices, which was a strength on the show.

Explore Cedarville pharmacy student returns to African homeland through program rotation

The siblings said Saturday’s show will showcase that, but also allow the audience to get to know them in a unique way. Old songs to them are defined as ones they wrote a year ago.

“It’s a treasure for us to hope every person who walks through that door can walk out singing our music,” Bekah Liechty said.

Girl Named Tom hopes to have its first single out this spring along with more touring and hopefully a full album later in the year.

But they are still taking it all in. Caleb Liechty said the journey is what it’s about and looking back fondly on this stage but most importantly together.

“I can’t imagine doing this alone and that’s what I’m grateful for,” Bekah Liechty said.

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance. Distance seating will be available.

HOW TO GO

What: Girl Named Tom

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Admission: $26.05-41.40

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org